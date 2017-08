By EUOBSERVER

The unemployment rate in the EU was at 9.1 percent in June, down from 10.1 percent in June last year, reaching its lowest level since February 2009, Eurostat said on Monday. In the eurozone, unemployment was at its lowest since December 2008 – 7.7 percent, compared to 8.6 percent last year. Unemployment remained high for under-25s, at 16.7 percent in the EU-28 and 18.27 percent in the eurozone.