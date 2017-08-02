By EUOBSERVER

The Wikileaks website published 21,075 emails on Monday from French president Emmanuel Macron's campaign. The documents, dating from 2009 to April 2017, were hacked earlier this year and some of them published in an apparent last-ditch effort to sway the presidential election in favour of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Wikileaks said it "individually forensically verified" the documents, and insists that French authorities would not attribute the hacking to Russia.