2nd Aug 2017

Wikileaks publishes hacked Macron emails

By

The Wikileaks website published 21,075 emails on Monday from French president Emmanuel Macron's campaign. The documents, dating from 2009 to April 2017, were hacked earlier this year and some of them published in an apparent last-ditch effort to sway the presidential election in favour of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Wikileaks said it "individually forensically verified" the documents, and insists that French authorities would not attribute the hacking to Russia.

EU agency relocation race starts with 23 cities

Cities from 21 countries have applied to host the two London-based EU agencies, which will have to be relocated after Brexit, with Luxembourg throwing its hat in for the banking authority.

NGOs divided by Italy's new rescue code

Five charities have refused to sign up to Italy's EU-backed code of conduct for NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean sea, saying the new rules put lives at risk.

Grim forecast for UK banks after Brexit

Banks will need up to $50 billion in extra capital and see higher costs of $1 billion to diversify out of the UK after Brexit, a top consultancy has said.

Column / Brexit Briefing

The return of the chlorinated chicken

Britain has only just started on the path towards a post-Brexit trade deal with the US, but you can already see the same all-too-familiar disagreements.

