By EUOBSERVER

Olaf, the EU anti-fraud office, has recommended German prosecutors to take legal action against two Volkswagen (VW) managers, over an alleged misuse of EU money. After an investigation, Olaf said that the carmaker benefited from a €400-million loan from the European Investment Bank in 2009 to improve its environmental performance, but was developing cheating devices for its diesel engines at the same time. The loan has since been repaid.