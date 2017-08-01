Tuesday

1st Aug 2017

Ticker

EU anti-fraud office pushes for charges against VW

By

Olaf, the EU anti-fraud office, has recommended German prosecutors to take legal action against two Volkswagen (VW) managers, over an alleged misuse of EU money. After an investigation, Olaf said that the carmaker benefited from a €400-million loan from the European Investment Bank in 2009 to improve its environmental performance, but was developing cheating devices for its diesel engines at the same time. The loan has since been repaid.

Column / Brexit Briefing

The return of the chlorinated chicken

Britain has only just started on the path towards a post-Brexit trade deal with the US, but you can already see the same all-too-familiar disagreements.

UK sticks to ending free movement in 2019

While her finance minister is pushing for a soft Brexit with a simple transitional deal in place, the British PM insists on hard Brexit with free movement of people ending in March 2019.

Opinion

Mr. Johnson goes to Tokyo

In the shadow of Brexit and the EU-Japan trade agreement, the British foreign secretary chose Japan as his first destination during a recently concluded visit to Asia.

News in Brief

  1. EU anti-fraud office pushes for charges against VW
  2. Poland continues logging despite EU court ruling
  3. UK court says Blair cannot be charged over Iraq war
  4. Wikileaks publishes hacked Macron emails
  5. EU unemployment continues to fall
  6. US considers deploying Patriot missiles in Estonia
  7. Ireland is against 'economic border' with Northern Ireland
  8. UK has no 'plan' to become post-Brexit tax haven, says chancellor

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  2. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  3. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  4. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  5. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  6. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer
  7. ACCAAnnounces Belt & Road Research at Shanghai Conference
  8. ECPAFood waste in the field can double without crop protection. #WithOrWithout #pesticides
  9. EU2017EEEstonia Allocates €1 Million to Alleviate Migratory Pressure From Libya in Italy
  10. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen's Message on the Anniversary of the Coup Attempt in Turkey
  11. Martens CentreWeeding out Fake News: An Approach to Social Media Regulation
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC Concerned by Normalisation of Antisemitic Tropes in Hungary