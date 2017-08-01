By EUOBSERVER

Twenty-three cities have applied to host the two London-based EU agencies, which will have to be relocated after Brexit. Nineteen cities are candidates for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and eight for the European Banking Authority (EBA). Four cities: Bratislava, Dublin, Vienna and Warsaw, are candidates for both agencies. The European Commission will publish an assessment of the candidacies on 30 September, before member states make a decision.