Nearly 500 people, arrested following last year's failed coup in Turkey, stood trial on Tuesday. They are accused of taking part in the plot. During the failed coup in July 2016, 249 civilians were killed, and 50,000 were arrested in the subsequent crackdown. The defendants face charges ranging from murder, to attempting to assassinate the president. At the court, there were protesters calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty.