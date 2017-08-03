Thursday

3rd Aug 2017

Ticker

Hundreds stand trial in Turkey for coup attempt

Nearly 500 people, arrested following last year's failed coup in Turkey, stood trial on Tuesday. They are accused of taking part in the plot. During the failed coup in July 2016, 249 civilians were killed, and 50,000 were arrested in the subsequent crackdown. The defendants face charges ranging from murder, to attempting to assassinate the president. At the court, there were protesters calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty.

Italy seizes NGO boat and starts Libyan mission

Italian authorities impounded a German NGO's rescue boat as a "preventive" measure, and has moved its boats to Libyan waters to help the local coastguard in turning back migrant boats.

Europeans more optimistic about EU since Brexit vote

Perceptions of the EU have increased significantly in France, and Europeans generally feel more optimistic about the future of the bloc since last autumn - despite Brexit and a surge in populism.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  2. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  3. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  4. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  5. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  6. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  7. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer
  8. ACCAAnnounces Belt & Road Research at Shanghai Conference
  9. ECPAFood Waste in the Field Can Double Without Crop Protection. #WithOrWithout #Pesticides
  10. EU2017EEEstonia Allocates €1 Million to Alleviate Migratory Pressure From Libya in Italy
  11. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen's Message on the Anniversary of the Coup Attempt in Turkey
  12. Martens CentreWeeding out Fake News: An Approach to Social Media Regulation

Latest News

