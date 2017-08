By EUOBSERVER

Bank staff relocating from London to Dublin due to Brexit, as well as housing shortages, will help to see property prices there rise by 8.5 percent this year and 7 percent in 2018 - the biggest jump out of 10 European markets surveyed - according to US firm S&P Global Ratings. “The resulting inflow of workers in need of housing should contribute to sustaining house-price increases in Dublin,” S&P said.