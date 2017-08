By EUOBSERVER

Turkey's Supreme Military Council, in a meeting chaired by prime minister Binali Yildirim, decided on Wednesday to replace the heads of its three armed forces - the land army, navy and airforce. The decision came in the first trial of almost 500 people, including soldiers. The defendants stand accused for the July 2015 coup, which has been followed by a crackdown on opponents, administrations, universities and the military.