"There is a question mark over Poland's European future today," European Council president Donald Tusk said on Thursday, warning that we are "closer" to a "dangerous moment" in history between the EU and Poland. Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, was in Warsaw to appear as a witness for an investigation into the 2010 Smolensk plane crash in which president Lech Kaczynski died. He said the hearing was "political".