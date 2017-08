By EUOBSERVER

Espen Barth Eide, the UN special envoy to Cyprus, ended his mediation mission on Thursday, a month after peace talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots failed in Switzerland. Eide, a former Norwegian defence and foreign minister, will run in his country's election in September. No successor has been chosen yet, but UN secretary general Antonio Guterres is expected to soon present a proposal to relaunch peace talks.