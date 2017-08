By EUOBSERVER

Germany's social democrats (SPD) on Sunday rejected Nato's target of spending 2 percent of GDP on defence. "We clearly say no to the 'two percent target' of Trump and the CDU/CSU", SPD leader Martin Schulz and Thomas Oppermann, who heads the party in parliament, wrote in a joint article. Increasing annual defence expenditure to 2 percent would make Germany the largest military power in Europe, they wrote.