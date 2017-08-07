By EUOBSERVER

Iranian politicians have been criticised for professional behaviour “unworthy of MPs” after photos showed they rushed to take selfies with female EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, who visited Tehran on Saturday to attend the formal inauguration ceremony of president Hassan Rouhani. One MP, Alireza Salimi, called the behaviour "self-surrender to the West", and said that a committee on the conduct of members may probe the incident, the BBC reports.