By EUOBSERVER

German carmakers may face fines into the billions, EU commissioner Guenther Oettinger told Monday's Bild newspaper. The EU competition authority "does not pay attention to big names," he said, adding that Brussels does not shrink from penalties that "hurt and frighten the business". Germany's major automakers stand accused in a US lawsuit of acting as a cartel, colluding for nearly two decades to limit technological advances and stifle competition.