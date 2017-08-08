By EUOBSERVER

The CDU party in German state Lower Saxony pledged Tuesday to better control the Volkswagen (VW) Group if it wins October's state elections. The move follows newspaper reports that the state's current SPD leader, Stephan Weil, had softened speeches critical of VW in the emissions scandal, at the company's request. Weil, who sits on VW's supervisory board, denied the reports. The car company's HQ is in Wolfsburg, Lower Saxony.