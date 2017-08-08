By EUOBSERVER

Slovak PM Robert Fico will meet with the three parties forming his ruling coalition Tuesday, after the nationalist Slovak National Party unexpectedly announced it wants to re-negotiate the deal to govern, struck after elections in March 2016. Leader of the Slovak Nationalist Party leader, Andrej Danko, said re-setting the rules and adjusting relations within the governing coalition was needed. Fico's government holds a narrow 79-seat majority in the 150-member parliament.