8th Aug 2017

Slovak government in crisis after nationalist party quits coalition

Slovak PM Robert Fico will meet with the three parties forming his ruling coalition Tuesday, after the nationalist Slovak National Party unexpectedly announced it wants to re-negotiate the deal to govern, struck after elections in March 2016. Leader of the Slovak Nationalist Party leader, Andrej Danko, said re-setting the rules and adjusting relations within the governing coalition was needed. Fico's government holds a narrow 79-seat majority in the 150-member parliament.

UK will have to pay beyond Brexit, EU warns

The EU's budget commissioner confirmed the bloc's position that the UK would need to keep paying for previously agreed programmes, while a new €40-billion divorce bill is making waves in the British media.

Opinion

Young Poles can halt Kaczynski’s illiberal march

Debates are ongoing on whether president Duda vetoing two out of three bills on judicial reform should be seen as the opposition's success. But the protests brought about another, much less disputed success.

News in Brief

  1. German state government's link to VW comes under fire
  2. Macron to focus on posted workers on Eastern Europe trip
  4. EU concerned over gender discrimination in Poland
  5. EU is not planning quotas on electric cars
  6. Iceland has most expensive Airbnb prices in Europe
  7. EU ready for new UK position papers on Brexit
  8. German industrial production drops unexpectedly in June

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  2. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  3. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  4. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  5. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  6. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  7. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer
  8. ACCAAnnounces Belt & Road Research at Shanghai Conference
  9. ECPAFood Waste in the Field Can Double Without Crop Protection. #WithOrWithout #Pesticides
  10. EU2017EEEstonia Allocates €1 Million to Alleviate Migratory Pressure From Libya in Italy
  11. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen's Message on the Anniversary of the Coup Attempt in Turkey
  12. Martens CentreWeeding out Fake News: An Approach to Social Media Regulation

Latest News

  1. Germany to restart sending migrants back to Greece
  2. Bad information increases contaminated eggs scare
  4. Spain turns its back on migrant children's rights
  5. Irish PM proposes EU-UK customs union after Brexit
  7. Polish government preparing EU rift, Tusk warns
  8. Ireland's PM in Northern Ireland to tackle Brexit issues