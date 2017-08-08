Ticker
Slovak government in crisis after nationalist party quits coalition
By EUOBSERVER
Slovak PM Robert Fico will meet with the three parties forming his ruling coalition Tuesday, after the nationalist Slovak National Party unexpectedly announced it wants to re-negotiate the deal to govern, struck after elections in March 2016. Leader of the Slovak Nationalist Party leader, Andrej Danko, said re-setting the rules and adjusting relations within the governing coalition was needed. Fico's government holds a narrow 79-seat majority in the 150-member parliament.