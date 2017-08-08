Tuesday

Iceland has most expensive Airbnb prices in Europe

Iceland, Sweden and Andorra are the most expensive countries in Europe for Airbnb accommodation, according to data compiled by Vouchercloud, a UK-based voucher app. Iceland has the highest rates for Airbnb accommodation, averaging €123 (£112) per night, while Macedonia has the lowest, €28 (£26) per person per night. Data was collected from the Airbnb website in February 2017, taking the average price of an Airbnb rental in each country.

UK will have to pay beyond Brexit, EU warns

The EU's budget commissioner confirmed the bloc's position that the UK would need to keep paying for previously agreed programmes, while a new €40-billion divorce bill is making waves in the British media.

News in Brief

  1. Macron to focus on posted workers on Eastern Europe trip
  2. Slovak government in crisis after nationalist party quits coalition
  3. German state government's link to VW comes under fire
  4. EU concerned over gender discrimination in Poland
  5. EU is not planning quotas on electric cars
  7. EU ready for new UK position papers on Brexit
  8. German industrial production drops unexpectedly in June

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  2. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  3. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  4. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  5. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  6. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  7. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer
  8. ACCAAnnounces Belt & Road Research at Shanghai Conference
  9. ECPAFood Waste in the Field Can Double Without Crop Protection. #WithOrWithout #Pesticides
  10. EU2017EEEstonia Allocates €1 Million to Alleviate Migratory Pressure From Libya in Italy
  11. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen's Message on the Anniversary of the Coup Attempt in Turkey
  12. Martens CentreWeeding out Fake News: An Approach to Social Media Regulation

Latest News

  1. Spain’s government prepares to stop Catalan breakaway vote
  2. Germany to restart sending migrants back to Greece
  3. Bad information increases contaminated eggs scare
  5. Spain turns its back on migrant children's rights
  6. Irish PM proposes EU-UK customs union after Brexit
  7. Young Poles can halt Kaczynski’s illiberal march
  8. Polish government preparing EU rift, Tusk warns