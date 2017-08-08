Ticker
Iceland has most expensive Airbnb prices in Europe
By EUOBSERVER
Iceland, Sweden and Andorra are the most expensive countries in Europe for Airbnb accommodation, according to data compiled by Vouchercloud, a UK-based voucher app. Iceland has the highest rates for Airbnb accommodation, averaging €123 (£112) per night, while Macedonia has the lowest, €28 (£26) per person per night. Data was collected from the Airbnb website in February 2017, taking the average price of an Airbnb rental in each country.