By EUOBSERVER

Iceland, Sweden and Andorra are the most expensive countries in Europe for Airbnb accommodation, according to data compiled by Vouchercloud, a UK-based voucher app. Iceland has the highest rates for Airbnb accommodation, averaging €123 (£112) per night, while Macedonia has the lowest, €28 (£26) per person per night. Data was collected from the Airbnb website in February 2017, taking the average price of an Airbnb rental in each country.