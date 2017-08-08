Ticker
EU concerned over gender discrimination in Poland
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission sent a letter to Warsaw saying that it is concerned new Polish rules on reintroducing a different retirement age for men (65) and women (60) could violate the EU's equality regulations, Reuters reported. The Polish government has argued that it is necessary because women have more responsibilities, including raising children. The issue is yet another rift between Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and the EU.