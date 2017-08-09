By EUOBSERVER

France's president, Emmanuel Macron, is seeking to increase French influence in the eurozone, and aims to appoint his finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, to replace Dutch minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem as Eurogroup head, the Financial Times reported. France has also made clear its desire to head another body, known as the eurogroup working group, which prepares the ministers’ meetings. The two new eurozone appointments will have to be made by January.