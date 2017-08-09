By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel's rival, Martin Schulz, wants to remain leader of the German Social Democrats (SPD), even if his party loses federal elections on 24 September. "I will of course seek re-election at the next party conference," Schulz, the former president of the European Parliament, said at an event on Monday organised by RedaktionsNetzwerks Deutschland (RND) in Berlin. The SPD is currently junior partner in Merkel's right-left coalition.