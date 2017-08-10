Ticker
Top UK judge says courts may still apply ECJ rulings after Brexit
By EUOBSERVER
Britain's most senior judge said UK courts could continue to interpret rulings of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) after Brexit. Lord Neuberger, who is leaving as Supreme Court president, told the BBC the government should "express clearly what the judges should do about decisions of the ECJ after Brexit", or would have to continue using them. Prime minister Theresa May insisted the ECJ shouldn't have jurisdiction over the UK.