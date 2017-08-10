Thursday

10th Aug 2017

Ticker

ECJ president proposes Efta court as Brexit solution

By

European Court of Justice (ECJ) president Koen Lenaerts, speaking to Belgium's VRT and quoted by The Times, said Britain could use the European Free Trade Association (Efta) court as a compromise for supervising UK-EU relations. The court oversees single market access for non-EU Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Lenaerts proposed Efta court supervision instead of the ECJ, which PM Theresa May opposes. He added, however, that it largely follows ECJ rulings.

News in Brief

  1. Migrant crisis has 'increased the risk of slavery' in EU, study says
  2. Polish president in new clash with ruling party over army
  3. Merkel keeps comfortable lead in latest poll
  4. Czech Republic files lawsuit against EU gun control rules
  5. ECJ president proposes Efta court as Brexit solution
  6. Top UK judge says courts may still apply ECJ rulings after Brexit
  7. Schulz wants to stay German SPD leader, even if losing election
  8. Spain will not block Brexit deal over Gibraltar

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  2. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  3. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  4. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  5. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  6. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  7. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer
  8. ACCAAnnounces Belt & Road Research at Shanghai Conference
  9. ECPAFood Waste in the Field Can Double Without Crop Protection. #WithOrWithout #Pesticides
  10. EU2017EEEstonia Allocates €1 Million to Alleviate Migratory Pressure From Libya in Italy
  11. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen's Message on the Anniversary of the Coup Attempt in Turkey
  12. Martens CentreWeeding out Fake News: An Approach to Social Media Regulation

Latest News

  1. EU defends Commissioners' travel costs
  2. EU calls for dialogue in US-North Korea nuclear row
  3. Holiday season means risk of tropical diseases in Europe
  4. Migrants face 'slavery, torture and death' in Libya
  5. EU needs a lasting solution to the refugee crisis
  6. Spain’s government prepares to stop Catalan breakaway vote
  7. Germany to restart sending migrants back to Greece
  8. Bad information increases contaminated eggs scare