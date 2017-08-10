Ticker
ECJ president proposes Efta court as Brexit solution
By EUOBSERVER
European Court of Justice (ECJ) president Koen Lenaerts, speaking to Belgium's VRT and quoted by The Times, said Britain could use the European Free Trade Association (Efta) court as a compromise for supervising UK-EU relations. The court oversees single market access for non-EU Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Lenaerts proposed Efta court supervision instead of the ECJ, which PM Theresa May opposes. He added, however, that it largely follows ECJ rulings.