By EUOBSERVER

European Court of Justice (ECJ) president Koen Lenaerts, speaking to Belgium's VRT and quoted by The Times, said Britain could use the European Free Trade Association (Efta) court as a compromise for supervising UK-EU relations. The court oversees single market access for non-EU Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Lenaerts proposed Efta court supervision instead of the ECJ, which PM Theresa May opposes. He added, however, that it largely follows ECJ rulings.