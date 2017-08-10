Ticker
Czech Republic files lawsuit against EU gun control rules
By EUOBSERVER
The Czech Republic filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Justice on Wednesday to stop a revised EU directive, restricting firearms possession, from entering into force. "Banning legally-held weapons has no connection with the fight against terrorism," Czech interior minister Milan Chovanec said in a statement. The European Parliament and EU interior ministers passed the directive in spring despite the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Poland opposing it.