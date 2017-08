By EUOBSERVER

Just six weeks ahead of the German elections, chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU remain the strongest force with 39 percent support - unchanged compared to the last survey in July, an ARD-Deutschlandtrend poll shows. The SPD has gained one point, reaching 24 percent. The Left and Greens are still at 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively. The FDP and AfD have each lost one percentage point, dropping to 8 percent.