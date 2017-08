By EUOBSERVER

Modern slavery has risen in nearly three quarters of the EU's 28 member states over the last year, with the highest risks found in Romania, Greece, Italy, Cyprus and Bulgaria, according to the annual modern slavery index, produced by Verisk Maplecroft. “The migrant crisis has increased the risk of slavery,” explained analyst Sam Haynes, from Verisk Maplecroft, a UK-based risk-monitoring firm.