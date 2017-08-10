Ticker
Polish president in new clash with ruling party over army
By EUOBSERVER
Polish president Andrzej Duda has blocked the appointment of new generals, in a fresh sign of tensions with the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), which had originally backed him to become president. Duda recently vetoed two controversial bills intended to reform the judicial system. The Polish defence ministry presented a new defence concept in May, while a large group of leading officers have quit since PiS took power.