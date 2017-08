By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission did not know that Belgium had queried the Netherlands over an eggs-and-pesticide affair on 6 July using an EU alert system, the AAC, because the "IT tool" is for purely "bilateral" contact, and designed to address "fraud", the Commission said Thursday. It said the Commission was first made aware of the public health risk when Belgium used the so-called RASFF system to issue an EU-wide health alert.