By EUOBSERVER

Marietje Schaake, a Dutch Liberal MEP who led an EU monitoring mission to Kenya, said on Thursday that she had seen no sign of "centralised or localised manipulation" of the voting process in Tuesday's election. Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said Wednesday that results had been rigged as provisional counting indicated that he lost. Riots in Nairobi saw police kill two men the same day, prompting fears of wider unrest.