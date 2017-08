By EUOBSERVER

Dutch police arrested two men Thursday, in relation to illegal use of pesticides in the poultry industry, contaminating eggs sold throughout Europe. Denmark announced 20 tonnes of the eggs had been sold there, and four UK supermarkets also pulled products from shelves Thursday. The pesticide, Fipronil, is used to get rid of fleas, lice and ticks from animals. It isn't dangerous, but banned for use in the food industry.