German SPD wants European quotas for electric cars

German SPD leader and chancellor candidate Martin Schulz proposed the introduction of binding quotas for electric cars in Europe on Thursday, as part of a five-point plan for the future of the automotive industry, which is currently suffering from the diesel emissions scandal. US electric car manufacturer Tesla was "laughed at for too long", Schulz told Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Germany's auto industry can no longer afford such "snobbishness", he said.

Airbnb too 'different' to pay EU tax

US home rental firm said its “model is unique” because most of the money stays in the pockets of local people, as France and Germany prepare EU-wide tax crackdown.

  1. Mediterranean migrant arrivals halved in 2017
  2. Dutch arrest two suspects in widening egg scandal
  4. Bundestag MPs want German language used more in EU
  5. EU expands North Korea sanctions
  6. EU monitoring mission says no fraud in Kenya vote
  7. EU denies mishandling egg risk information
  8. Migrant crisis has 'increased the risk of slavery' in EU, study says

