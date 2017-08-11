By EUOBSERVER

German SPD leader and chancellor candidate Martin Schulz proposed the introduction of binding quotas for electric cars in Europe on Thursday, as part of a five-point plan for the future of the automotive industry, which is currently suffering from the diesel emissions scandal. US electric car manufacturer Tesla was "laughed at for too long", Schulz told Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Germany's auto industry can no longer afford such "snobbishness", he said.