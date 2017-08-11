By EUOBSERVER

A group of three Bundestag members have formed a lobby-group to push for German to be spoken more often in the EU institutions, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports. The cross-party group already met with EU commissioner Guenther Oettinger over the issue and has sent chancellor Angela Merkel a letter calling for an "increased use" of German "in all international institutions", to avoid German being reduced to a kind of "residual language".