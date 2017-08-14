By EUOBSERVER

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (SPD) has been nominated to the board of Russia's largest oil company Rosneft, according to a decree by Russian prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev. Rosneft shareholders will vote on the changes at the end of September. Schroeder is also chairman of the shareholders' committee of Nord Stream AG, a Gazprom-led consortium building a pipeline carrying Russian natural gas across the Baltic to Germany.