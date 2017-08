By EUOBSERVER

Euro-area industrial production fell by 0.6% in June and by 0.5% in the EU28 compared to May, according to flash estimates from Eurostat. Compared with June 2016, industrial production has however grown 2.6% in the euro area and 2.9% in the EU28. The highest increases in industrial production this June were registered in Estonia (+14.5%), Romania (+11.5%) and Sweden (+8.9%). Ireland recorded the largest decrease (-8.1%) .