Thursday

17th Aug 2017

Ticker

German constitutional court questions ECB's €2tn spending

By

Germany's constitutional court decided Tuesday to refer a case about the legality of the European Central Bank's (ECB's) Public Sector Purchase Programme to the European Court of Justice for advice. "Significant reasons indicate" that the ECB, led by Mario Draghi, overstepped its mandate and harmed member states' competences with the programme, under which the ECB has purchased bonds since 2015 for more than €2tn to stimulate the eurozone economy.

Egg scare prompts review of EU alert systems

Health ministers' meeting called to discuss improvements to EU alert systems, but Danish and French authorities said pesticide levels in eggs too low to harm people.

Airbnb too 'different' to pay EU tax

US home rental firm said its “model is unique” because most of the money stays in pockets of local people, as France and Germany prepare EU tax crackdown.

