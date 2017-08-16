By EUOBSERVER

Germany's constitutional court decided Tuesday to refer a case about the legality of the European Central Bank's (ECB's) Public Sector Purchase Programme to the European Court of Justice for advice. "Significant reasons indicate" that the ECB, led by Mario Draghi, overstepped its mandate and harmed member states' competences with the programme, under which the ECB has purchased bonds since 2015 for more than €2tn to stimulate the eurozone economy.