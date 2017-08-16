Wednesday

16th Aug 2017

Italy relieved as migration drops to lowest level since 2014

By

Italy's interior minister, Marco Minniti, said Tuesday that he sees light at the end of the tunnel for curbing migrant flows from Libya. His ministry's figures showed that 97,293 people reached Italy in 2017, down 4.15% compared to 2016. EU border agency Frontex confirmed the trend, saying migrants arriving in Italy through the Central Mediterranean route had dropped to the lowest level for the month of July since 2014.

Egg scare prompts review of EU alert systems

Health ministers' meeting called to discuss improvements to EU alert systems, but Danish and French authorities said pesticide levels in eggs too low to harm people.

Airbnb too 'different' to pay EU tax

US home rental firm said its “model is unique” because most of the money stays in pockets of local people, as France and Germany prepare EU tax crackdown.

News in Brief

  1. German constitutional court questions ECB's €2tn spending
  2. Low support for Norway's labour party ahead of elections
  3. Slovakia's future is with core EU, says PM
  5. Eurozone industrial production slips
  6. UK government tries to show unity on Brexit
  7. Portugal seeks EU help on forest fires
  8. Schroeder nominated to board of Russian oil giant

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCABusinesses Must Grip Ethics and Trust in the Digital Age
  2. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  3. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  4. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  5. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  6. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  7. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  8. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer
  9. ACCAAnnounces Belt & Road Research at Shanghai Conference
  10. ECPAFood Waste in the Field Can Double Without Crop Protection. #WithOrWithout #Pesticides
  11. EU2017EEEstonia Allocates €1 Million to Alleviate Migratory Pressure From Libya in Italy
  12. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen's Message on the Anniversary of the Coup Attempt in Turkey