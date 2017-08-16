By EUOBSERVER

Slovakia should be part of a deeply-integrated core EU, driven by Germany and France, prime minister Robert Fico said. He didn't, however, provide details on a deal struck Tuesday to keep the nationalist and eurosceptic Slovak National Party as a junior partner in his three-party ruling coalition. "I am very much interested in regional cooperation within the Visegrad Four, but Slovakia's vital interest is the EU," Fico said, Reuters reported.