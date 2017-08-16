By EUOBSERVER

Just a few weeks before Norway's parliamentary elections on 11 September, a fresh Norstat poll, out on Tuesday, showed four-year-low support (27%) for Norway's opposition labour party. The party was, until recently, tipped to win but the poll now indicates a strong chance for incumbent conservative prime minister Erna Solberg to retain power. "These are bad figures and far too low", labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere admitted.