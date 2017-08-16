By EUOBSERVER

"Europe is possibly facing an explosive cocktail of political (Russia, Turkey) and financial (China) meddling in its backyard," warns a new report on Geo-economic Implications of China’s New Silk Road by the Hague Centre for Strategic Studies. It recommends that the EU increases influence over its neighbourhood, particularly mentioning Serbia, Bosnia and Albania as countries that are vulnerable to economic shock and have a negative trade balance with China.