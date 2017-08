By EUOBSERVER

Unemployment in the UK has fallen from 4.9% to 4.4%, its lowest level since 1975, according to official figures from the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS). There were 1.48 million unemployed in April-June 2017 - 57,000 fewer than for January-March 2017. The number of workers born elsewhere in the EU has continued to increase, but the annual rate of change has slowed markedly, the ONS added.