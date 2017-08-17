By EUOBSERVER

UK premier Theresa May's ally in Northern Ireland, the unionist DUP, welcomed a position paper on managing the Irish border after Brexit as a "constructive step", while Sinn Fein called it "delusional". Sinn Fein's leader, Michelle O'Neill, said Britain's government cannot deliver on preventing the return of a hard border, noting "it will be the other European member states, who clearly think and believe we need to see customs controls".