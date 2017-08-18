By EUOBSERVER

Macedonia's left-wing-led parliament has sacked the country's top prosecutor, Marko Zvrlevski, over his handling of an investigation into a major wiretapping scandal. On Thursday, all 64 lawmakers from the governing coalition voted for the dismissal, while the conservative opposition walked out before the vote. More than 90 people, including former senior officials, have been charged in connection with the 2-year-old wiretap scandal, which brought down the previous government.