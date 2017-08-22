By EUOBSERVER

Greek justice minister Stavros Kontonis on Monday defended his decision not to attend Wednesday's Estonian event on the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Communism and Nazism. "Communism in whatever form cannot be put on the same level as the disgrace of Nazism," Kathimerini quoted the far-left politician as saying. Centre-right opposition party New Democracy said the decision leads Greece "to a kind of European and international isolation.”