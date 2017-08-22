By EUOBSERVER

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the US will ask Nato countries to join his new Afghanistan strategy. "We will ask our Nato allies and global partners to support our new strategy with additional troop and funding increases in line with our own. We are confident they will," Trump said. European Nato members provide around 4,300 of the 13,000 troops, with Italy's (1,037) and Germany's (980) contributions being the largest.