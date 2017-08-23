By EUOBSERVER

Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE will announce a ceasefire Wednesday, according to a joint statement by Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine. Respective leaders Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, and Petro Poroshenko said they hope it would lead "to a stable improvement of the situation" in Donbass, over which Russia-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army have fought since 2014. Past ceasefires, including recently in June, have consistently been broken.