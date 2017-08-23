By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission called on Serbia and Macedonia "to exercise restraint" and to deal with their diplomatic spat "calmly", Balkan Insight reported Tuesday. Serbia withdrew its embassy staff from Skopje after accusing Macedonia of planning "very offensive acts". Tensions between the two former Yugoslav countries recently increased after Macedonians elected a new left-wing government, replacing a pro-Russian one. Serbia is also irked by Macedonia's intended support for Kosovo's Unesco membership.