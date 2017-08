By EUOBSERVER

"We would be very happy to bid for the whole of Air Berlin," Ryanair's chief executive, Michael O'Leary, told Reuters. Air Berlin has filed for bankruptcy, flying on schedule now only due to a German government bridge loan of €150m. A creditors' committee is due to meet for the first time on Wednesday, with O'Leary saying the insolvency process is a "stitch-up" to help strengthen Germany's top carrier, Lufthansa.