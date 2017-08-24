By EUOBSERVER

Less than three weeks before parliamentary elections on 11 September, Norwegian polls point to a close race between conservative prime minister Erna Solberg's minority right-wing government and the centre-left opposition, led by labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere. This potentially leaves the role of kingmaker to a large group of smaller parties. Nationen newspaper's poll on Thursday showed 32% support for Stoere, up 6% over the summer, while 29% support Solberg.